Development deficit, admin inertia defines today's Kashmir: NC

National Conference provincial President, Nasir Aslam Wani on Monday chaired a meet of constituency incharges and office bearers of Anantnag district.

A statement said issues pertaining to the prevailing political situation and restructuring of YNC were discussed in the meeting. It said party’s south zone President, Bashir Ahmed Veri; district President Anantnag, Altaf Kaloo; YNC Provincial President and Salman Ali Sagar also addressed the meeting. Among others who participated in the meeting include Riyaz Khan, Syed Tauqeer, Peer Muhammad Husain, GN Adigami, GN Bhat, GN Tailbali, Suhail Beg and Abbas Dar.

While addressing the functionaries, Wani said the present regime has failed to address falling growth rate of J&K economy. “Sagging horticulture, agriculture and its allied activities, development deficit, administrative inertia and widespread unaccountability is what defines today’s Kashmir. Recent package announced by the incumbent regime was mute on the reverses suffered by the horticulture and other allied sectors due to the vagaries of weather, post August clamp down and COVID lockdown,” he said. Criticising government of India to upgrade Mughal Road as viable alternative to Jammu–Srinagar highway Wani said the situation on the road was no different. “The stretch of road connecting Shopian and with frontier districts of Poonch and Rajouri is also marred with frequent logjams. There is no respite for people coming from any quarter. The administration on its part has turned a volte-face to the problems faced by them. It also seems that the undue measure is being deliberately carried out to weaken Kashmiris economically,” he said.

Wani decried the measure of not allowing fruit laden trucks to ply swiftly on Jammu-Srinagar highway, saying the administration has turned mute towards the issues faced by the growers. “Unnecessary stalling of the movement of fruit laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu highway causes spoilage of the perishable fruit worth crores fo rupees,” he said.

Criticizing the policies of the successive government since 2015, Wani said the prevailing crises induced by COVID19 has added to the plight of lakhs of artisans, forcing them to turn away from their family vocations and switch to other menial jobs.