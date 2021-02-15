Kashmir, Today's Paper
Development, employment claims restricted to papers: PC

Senior vice president of Peoples Conference (PC) Abdul Gani Vakil Monday said that the claims of Union Home Minister Amit Shah about rapid development, creation of employment opportunities and improvement in security scenario only existed in statements and papers.

A statement of PC issued here said that addressing a party convention in Jammu, Vakil said that the claims of Shah were “totally false” and had nothing to do with reality.

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

“A year-and-a-half down the line, promises made by Government of India (GoI) after the abrogation of Article 370 proved to be a mirage and claims hoax,” he said in the statement. “Instead of winning the hearts of people of J&K, GoI demoted the erstwhile state in two union territories, humiliating the people.”

Vakil said that if violence had really come down and the security scenario improved, why administration failed to stop gunfights and increase in militancy.

“The Home Minister gave a commitment to the nation especially to the people of J&K in the parliament in 2019 of granting back statehood to J&K but still nothing has been done in this direction,” he said in the statement. “If GoI would have been sincere in granting back statehood to J&K then it would have definitely fulfilled its commitment.”

Vakil also questioned the government over its claims of job creation and investments in the region when Article 370 was revoked.

“The reality is that lakhs of people have lost their jobs due to the uncertainty and lockdowns. Forget about creating new employment opportunities, thousands of daily-wagers, casual labourers, scheme workers and others have been denied wages for months together not to speak of their regularization,” he said in the statement.

Vakil said that the only thing that the revocation of Article 370 had achieved so far was a complete “abrogation of democracy” in J&K and an “unconscionable suppression of civil and democratic rights”, and “zero development” on the ground and no major work done for the last 18 months.

“Even the unemployment rate is hitting records,” he said in the statement.

