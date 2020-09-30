Development missing on the ground: NC

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday asserted that the fast- tracking of the issuance of domicile certificates remains the only achievement of J&K administration

In a statement, Party spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar said “the J&K Reorganization Act 2019 is under legal scrutiny hence doling out domicile certificates, which in itself are a consequence of the act, goes against the constitutional propriety and parliamentary norms,” he said.

“Ideally the government should have waited for the final verdict of the constitutional bench in the greater interests of the established parliamentary and democratic norms,” he added.

He said everyday changes to the domicile laws and the fast-tracking of the issuing of domicile certificates has brought forth the genuine concerns of the people.

“It seems that issuance of domicile certificates is the only thing that tops the agenda of the GOI which seems to have given a ditch to the promise of ushering in an era of development in J&K. The much touted development agenda, employment and up gradation of infrastructure is nowhere in the to-do list of the government. On the contrary, the government is showing exigency in doling out certificates. The entire attention of the government is only on distribution of domicile certificates, given the fact that the act is a consequence of the J&K reorganization act whose legality has been challenged in the honorable court by no less 12 litigants,” he said.

The bureaucratic echelons Imran said were not aware of the developmental needs of people and have miserably failed the people in their hour of need. “The response of the administration towards COVID-19 induced economic meltdown has been disappointing. With each passing day the woes of the artisans, agriculturists, transporters, hawkers, and laborers continue to deepen. Government has also failed on generating employment opportunities; the much touted large scale employment extravaganza is yet to see the light of day. Contractual, daily wagers, and need based employed continue to suffer due to government apathy,” he said.