Development not possible without addressing political rights: NC

National Conference (NC) Sunday said that unless the political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were addressed, the development activity would not yield anticipated results.

“People have revealed their detestation for August 5, 2019 measures democratically in the DDC polls. Now it is for New Delhi to reciprocate and relate to their mandate,” NC Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal said in a statement of the party issued here.

He said that the ongoing “infringement” of constitutionally guaranteed and other democratic rights of the people were not compatible with the idea of India.

Kamal said that the emphatic win of NC President Farooq Abdullah-led Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had been very rewarding for the furtherance of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.