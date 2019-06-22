Development sole motive of my party: Farooq Shah

Ridiculing a select class of politicians for what he called hoodwinking public by taking credit for the works done by the Governor’s administration, NC leader and former bureaucrat, Farooq Ahmad Shah, on Saturday said that gone are the days when some politicians would mislead the people at their will.

Addressing a convention of panchs and sarpanchs here in north Kashmir Shah said that “development is the sole motive of his party.”

While Underlining the need for strengthening the grass root level of governance the former bureaucrat said that “Panchyats have an extremely significant role in the development of the rural areas. Unfortunately politicization and unnecessary interference have been a major impediment for these panchyats to work independently in the past.”

Calling Panchayat representatives as grass root level citizens, Shah said that Panchyats should work independently without any pressure and interference. He urged panchs and sarpanchs who had come to the convention irrespective of their party affiliations to work for the betterment of the people and the area. The NC leader assured them that there would be no unnecessary interference from his side in their functioning.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Satya pal Mailk , Advisors, Chief Secretary , Commissioner Secretary PHE and I&FC and other government functionaries for approving the multi thousand crores flood management programme in which Rs 80 crore have been earmarked for Feroozpora Nalah in Gulmarg constituency. “Development activities in the area are extremely important given the fact that the tourist famed constituency has been ignored by its local representatives from past many years,” he added.