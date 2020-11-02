D&FCO conducts special drive to enforce COTPA provisions

A special drive, to enforce the provisions laid down under the COTPA 2003, was carried out by the Food Safety Officers of Drug & Food Control Organization (D&FC) throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, it said that during the drive, 876 inspections were carried out and 383 persons were found violating the Section (4) of the said Act and a fine of Rs. 29707/- were realized on spot from the persons who were found smoking in the public places.

Moreover, nine shops were found selling Cigarette and other Tobacco Products within the radius of 100 yards of educational institutions and a fine of Rs 1800 was realized from vendors for violating Section 6(b) of the said Act.