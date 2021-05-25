D&FCO destroys 4 qtls of milk, files case against 15 for violation of FS&SA

The Drugs and Food Control Organisation (D&FCO) Kashmir has destroyed four quintals of milk found unfit for consumption and filed 15 cases before competent court against various Food Business operators for violation of different provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act.

The milk was destroyed after it was found unfit for consumption by virtue of on spot testing, using mobile food testing van during a special drive organised by the department on the backdrop of complaints received that some milkmen are taking undue advantage of Covid lockdown and are supplying substandard milk to consumers

To prevent supply of sub-standard milk to consumers and hold the guilty accountable, the department of D&FCO initiated a 10 days special drive against such milkmen. During initial three days of drive 56 samples have been collected for further legal action

Commissioner Food & Drugs Administration Shakeel-Ul-Rehman has warned Food Business operators against sale of food articles whose date of best before or expiry has surpassed.