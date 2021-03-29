D&FCO Srinagar conducts license/ registration mela at Eidgah, Harwan

In a major step towards prompt public service delivery, the Drugs and Food Control Organisation (D&FCO) Srinagar today conducted two license cum registration melas at Eidgah and Shalimar areas of Srinagar city respectively.

During these melas, 309 registrations and 25 licenses were issued on the spot to the beneficiaries. The process for the issuance of license/registration certificates has been made easy by the department, and the Food Business Operators have been advised to access the website FoSCos.fssai.gov.in for further necessary guidance.

Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration, Shakeel Ur Rehman said that although on one hand the issuance of license /registrations has been made easy but at the same time there shall be no compromise on hygienic requirements and quality of food items.

Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar has warned street food vendors not to keep food articles exposed to smoke and dust otherwise stern action under relevant provisions of Food Safety & Standards Act shall be initiated against them.