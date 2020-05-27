DFO Sindh conducts inspection of Manasbal Range

Ovais Farooq Mir, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sindh forest division on Wednesday conducted field tour of Lar block of Manasbal forest range and soil conservation units. The team led by the DFO visited Kondbal hillock which forms main catchment area of Manasbal Lake. The DFO was accompanied by Range Officer Manasbal, Range Officer, Soil Conservation and field staff.

A statement said the 70 year old unit of Kondbal Lar exhibits rich biodiversity and was subjected to ruthless logging during turmoil period. However the area has recuperated well and serves a rich habitat of wildlife, said the statement. The DFO took on-the-spot stock of health of forests and gave various instructions for effective protection of green gold besides proposing blank areas of hillock for plantation and assisted regeneration programmes under River Rejuvenation and Green India Mission Plans.

The DFO also interacted with locals and members of PRI Waliwar and discussed various issues pertaining to rehabilitation of forests in Lar block.