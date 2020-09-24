DG CRPF, DGP J&K review north Kashmir's security scenario

Director General of CRPF Dr. A.P Maheshwari and Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh on Thursday visited Sopore and Baramulla of north Kashmir—where they chaired officers’ meetings to review security scenario in these areas.

The officers were received by Spl DG CRPF, J&K Zulfiqar Hassan, ADG CRPF HQ Sanjay Arora, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector Deepak Rattan, DIG NKR M. Suleman Choudhary, SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom, SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal, CO. 179 CRPF Bn. Rabish Kumar, CO. 53 CRPF Bn. Vineet Tiwari and other gazetted officers of CRPF, at respective battalion headquarters.

While chairing joint officers meetings at these Battalion Headquarters, the officers lauded the role of JKP & CRPF officers/personnel in maintaining the law & order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “The work done by the J&K Police/CRPF and the other forces is being recognized at every forum and added that forces will continue their collective work to safeguard the interests of people in Jammu and Kashmir,” they said, acceding to Police stockperson.

The officers briefed the visiting top officers regarding the measures taken by the two forces on different fronts.

The DGP CRPF Dr. A. P. Maheshwari while addressing the joint Darbar complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other Central forces for their role in successful handling of the security and law & order duties in Jammu and Kashmir. He praised the personnel for recent operational successes and stressed upon officers to work in tandem with other forces. He said “Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF have long association of working together which is helping in achieving the goals.”

Addressing the joint Darbar of JKP & CRPF personnel, the DGP J&K Dilbag Singh complimented the officers and Police personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police, CRPF for their efforts in maintaining the peace & order in Jammu and Kashmir.