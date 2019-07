Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Director General Social Welfare Kashmir Rukhsana Gani, who was on daylong visit to Shopian, held a meeting to review performance of various social security schemes of the department.

The meeting was informed that 7168 beneficiaries were being provided pensions under Integrated Social Security Scheme in the district.

While expressing satisfaction about implementation of schemes, the DG directed for holding of awareness-cum-registration camps to enroll left out persons.