DGP approves financial assistance for COVID affected police personnel

J&K Police on Wednesday approved financial assistance for the force personnel affected by the deadly coronavirus.

A statement said to provide assistance to the police personnel affected by the COVID19, police deadquarters has issued a circular directing all the DDOs of police for providing financial assistance to the virus-affected personnel.

The statement said the circular in this regard was issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh which reads that J&K Police without caring for themselves were on the forefront to contain the spread of the virus by ensuring strict implementation of guidelines/advisories issued by the government from time to time.

“Despite precautionary measures, a number of police personnel have been reported COVID positive. The J&K Police stand by such warriors and their families in this situation,” the DGP said.

The circular reads that under these extraordinary circumstances, it was directed that all the DDOs shall ensure to extend financial assistance as a welfare measure for the affected personnel in shape of welfare relief depending on the virus load and the welfare loan (refundable) of Rs one lakh can be availed by the COVID positive personnel on “willingness to be provided by the PHQ on specific recommendation of the DDO(s).”

“The expenditure on account of welfare relief and loan shall be booked to J&K Police Pariwar Fund and Central Police Welfare Fund respectively,” said the statement.

It said Rs 5,000 will be provided to COVID personnel with mild symptoms and Rs 25,000 will be provided to the personnel with severe symptoms.