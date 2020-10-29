DGP chairs condolence meeting over Demise of M.K Mohanti

To mourn the demise of M.K Mohanti 1971 batch IPS officer of J&K cadre a condolence meeting was held at police headquarters under the chairmanship of Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.

The condolence meeting was attended by ADGsP A. K. Choudhary, S. J. M. Gillani, AG Mir, IGsP, M. K. Sinha, Vijay Kumar, Alok Kumar and Director ACB Anand Jain, DIG Central Kashmir, Amit Kumar, all AIsG of PHQ, SP Budgam and other senior police officers of PHQ.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP expressed profound grief on the demise of the officer. While expressing his sympathies with the bereaved family the DGP highlighted the qualities of head and heart of M K Mohanti. The DGP prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and said that the department stands by the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Two minutes silence was observed by the officers as a mark of respect to the departed officer.