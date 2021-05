Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday condoled the demise of Deputy Director Prosecution, PHQ Parshotam Sharma who died due to COVID-19 on Friday in Jammu.

He expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The DGP also condoled the demise of NoorjahanChoudhary, the wife of former ADGP MasoodChoudhary and mother-in-law of SSP Khalil Poswal.