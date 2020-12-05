DGP expresses grief over Dineshwar Sharma's demise

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Dineshwar Sharma, the Administrator of Lakshadweep.

A statement of Police issued here said Sharma, an IPS officer, had served in premier central intelligence agency in J&K under very difficult circumstances after the onset of militancy in 1990s and rose to head the Intelligence Bureau as its director before taking over the assignment of interlocutor.

The statement said the DGP in his condolence message described him an able Police officer who contributed to national security and also to the Police administration.

It said that Singh prayed for the peace of the departed soul and expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family.