DGP extends Eid greetings

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. In his message, the DGP expressed hope this Eid will bring happiness among people of J&K including police, their families and the families of slain police personnel.

The DGP appealed to people of Jammu and Kashmir and in particular to religious leaders and senior citizens to guide masses in celebrating this Eid at home while following all necessary health protocols for safety of their family members and society.

Meanwhile, the DGP has sanctioned retirement gift of Rs 45 lakh in favour of 60 police personnel who retired from service today after attaining superannuation or taking voluntary retirement.

“A gift of Rs 75,000 each has been sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund for the police personnel on their superannuation or voluntary retirement,” said a statement. “It serves as a token of appreciation for services rendered to the department.”

The statement said sanction was issued vide PHQ order (No. 2058) for grant of retirement gift in favour of six gazetted officers, 48 non-gazetted officers, three lower subordinates and three Followers. The personnel belonged to different units and wings of the department.