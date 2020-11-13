DGP extends greetings on Diwali

Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has extended greetings to all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police, their families besides their families and to the people of the UT on the auspicious eve of festival of lights Diwali.

In his message, the DGP said that Diwali reminds us that we must share joy and happiness with all sections of society. He said the occasion teaches us to rededicate ourselves in the service of people, reaffirm our commitment towards brotherhood and selfless service to humanity.

Dilbag Singh has also prayed for peace and prosperity of the Jammu and Kashmir.