Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday greeted people of J&K, families of police and other security forces on the auspicious occasion of Edi-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the DGP expressed hope that the festival will bring joy and happiness among people of Jammu and Kashmir including police personnel, their families and the families of slain police personnel.

He wished that this festival will bring peace and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir.