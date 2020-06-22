DGP hails synergy between security forces

Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday hailed the synergy between J&K police and other security forces in carrying out anti-militancy operations in J&K.

The DGP was interacting with police personnel and CRPF who participated in Zadibal encounter.

The interaction was attended by the IGP CRPF Srinagar sector, Pramod Kumar Pandey; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; DIG CRPF south, Doop Singh Maan, DIG CRPF north, DavinderJeet Singh; SSP Srinagar HaseebMughul, SP PC (Cargo), Tahir Ashraf; SP Hazratbal, SudanshuPandey; SP East, SeemaNabi and Srinagar based Commandants of CRPF.

“During the interaction the DGP congratulated the officers and police personnel and CRPF for conducting a clean and successful operation in a very congested and densely populated area of Zadibal with no collateral damage. He appreciated the synergy, professionalism, alertness and patience displayed by the Police Component Srinagar (Cargo) and CRPF Valley QAT during various operations conducted and also for pro-active approach of security forces during evacuation of civilians and ensuring in minimizing the damage associated with the operation,” a police spokesman said.

The DGP later on visited Kulgam to review the security scenario and law & order situation. He was accompanied by ADGP CID, RR Swain and IGP Kashmir.