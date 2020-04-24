DGP, IGP Kashmir greet people on Ramadhan

The Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday greeted people and J&K police on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The DGP in his message prayed that this blissful month help everybody to strengthen resolve to observe strict adherence to COVId19 advisories and protocols in the interest of society.

The DGP conveyed special greetings to corona warriors and social and religious leaders who have been advising people to stay home to ensure safety for all.

He thanked people for their contribution and support to police in maintaining peaceful environment in J&K.

Appealing people to follow the health advisories issued by government in the wake of COVID19, IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar also greeted people on the commencement of the holy month.

In his message Kumar hoped the holy month will bring peace and prosperity to Kashmir. “I hope this month will infuse spirit of brotherhood, peace, communal harmony and prosperity in J&K,” he said.

He said fasting and prayers give boast to patience, self-restraint and tolerance. He said police was all out there at ground to help people in any situation and the force was working with administration shoulder-to-shoulder.