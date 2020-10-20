DGP interacts with families of slain police personnel

Director General of Police (DGO) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited the family of police Inspector Muhammad Ashraf Bhat who was killed in a militant attack in Chandpora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, DIG south Kashmir Range, Atul Goel and SSP Anantnag, Sandeep Choudhary, the DGP met the family members of Bhat, said a statement, adding they conveyed condolences and assured all help to the family.

Later in the afternoon, the DGP interacted with the families of slain police personnel of district Srinagar at a function organized at District Police Lines.

During the interaction, the statement said, the DGP heard the grievances of all the families. He enquired about the SRO-43 cases pending and about studies of slain police personnel’s kids and their scholarships. He gave on spot direction in respect of some of the cases.

He said financial support to the families of slain personnel in shape of relief amount has been enhanced up to Rs 75 lakhs in case of police personnel and up to Rs 34.50 lakh in case of SPOs.

He assured them that the police department will extend all possible help and support to the families as and when required. Among others, IGP Kashmir, DIG CKR Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughul, AIG Welfare/Communication PHQ Manoj Pandit and other officers of Srinagar were present on the occasion. Later the DIG distributed blankets among the families.