DGP J&K dedicates Operations Command vehicles for JKP personnel in Jammu

The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh today dedicated Operations Command Vehicles, equipped with modern technology to Jammu and Kashmir Police in a function held at Police Headquarters Jammu today.

In a statement the police said that the DGP on the occasion inspected the Command Vehicles and appreciated the suggestions made by officers for further upgrading of these vehicles. He said that command vehicles are equipped with all modern gadgets which will be extremely useful during different anti-militancy operations.

The Command Vehicle shall be used as a communication/operational hub during any emergency particularly in anti-militancy operations. “The vehicle is fully Air conditioned, bullet proof, having high resolution CCTV/PTZ cameras providing 360′ view of the area while sitting inside the vehicle fmand is also suitable for comfortable stay of officers/officials during the time of operations,” it said.

The DGP also chaired a meeting of top officers wherein he reviewed the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s response to the 2nd wave of COVID-19. He directed the officers to take all the necessary measures in assisting the administration and implementing the government directives on ground to prevent its spread. He expressed his satisfaction over the on going vaccination drive. He also directed the officers to provide COVID care facilities to the family members of the personnel who get infected by COVID.