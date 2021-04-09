DGP Prisons orders inquiry into riots, arson inside Special Jail Pulwama

Director General of Police, Prisons, V K Singh Friday ordered an inquiry rioting and arson inside Special Jail Pulwama on Thursday night.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Singh on Friday visited the Special Jail Pulwama to take stock of the damages caused by the prisoners during rioting and arson and ordered an inquiry into various aspects including the reason behind the incident and extent of damages caused to the prison property.

The statement said that he had also constituted a committee to conduct safety audit of the jail in view of the riot and arson.

It said that a case has also been registered by the Police into the incident and investigations started.

The J&K Police statement said that the DGP Prisons passed directions for exercising strict vigil and ensuring security and custody of the prisoners in accordance with the provisions of Manual for Superintendence and Management of Jails in J&K.

It said that he appreciated the efforts of Police and civil administration in bringing the situation under control.

The statement said that as per the preliminary verification, some suspicious activity was reported in one of the barracks by the watch and ward staff on Thursday night following which the barrack was opened to conduct security check.

“Suddenly, the inmates resorted to violence and in the course of violence pelted stones and damaged some buildings, security lights and CCTV cameras. On the request of the Superintendent, Special Jail Pulwama, Tehsildar Pulwama and the local Police Station took cognisance and rushed to the spot. SP Pulwama Ashish Kumar Mishra along with other officers and Fire and Emergency team also responded quickly and reached the spot on being sounded by the Superintendent Jail,” the J&K Police statement said.

It said that the situation was brought under control due to the guided and controlled intervention.

“Some inmates even tried to escape but the attempt was foiled by the security personnel,” the statement said.