DGP reviews COVID19 measures, security scenario in Budgam

Director General of Police IDGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday took a review of security scenario and COVID19 measures at Budgam district.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the DGP first inaugurated two pre-fabricated structures, one as a 60-bedded barrack, housing a library, a gym, a TT room, a saloon and a welfare centre for police personnel followed by inauguration of a GO’s lodge at Police Lines Budgam.

He also inaugurated a newly set up CCTV Surveillance Centre to keep a watch on sensitive areas around the city on 24/7 basis.

A COVID wellness centre and a quarantine centre managed by police doctor and the staff for in-house quarantine and care for the policemen deployed on various sensitive duties was seen and appreciated by the DGP.

He then chaired a Darbar of police personnel and officers of the district.