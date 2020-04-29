DGP reviews security situation, corona control measures in north Kashmir

Director General of Police (DGP), J&K Dilbag Singh Wednesday visited north Kashmir’s Baramulla district to take stock of measures to contain spread of COVID19.

The DGP also reviewed security scenario of all the districts of north Kashmir. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The DGP chaired the meeting of senior jurisdictional police officers and commanding officers from police and CAPFs of north Kashmir districts wherein he reviewed the preparations and measures put in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

During the meeting, the DGP stressed for implementing the government orders in letter and spirit to contain the spread of coronavirus particularly in red zones. He directed that all necessary preventive and precautionary measures have to be strictly enforced on ground to check the disease.

He emphasized upon the officers to continue all help in tracking the contacts of corona positive persons so that the transmission chain could be breached.

He commended role of social and religious leaders for asking people to stay and pray at their homes during the holy month of Ramadhan and added that without people’s cooperation desired results cannot be achieved.

The DGP commended the work being done by the police, army and CAPF on various fronts and added that the forces have to consistently safeguard and protect people and institutions from the “Pakistan sponsored onslaughts on peaceful environment prevailing here and to keep hard work on to foil designs to disturb lives and livelihoods of the common masses.”

He said the officers and police personnel were going out of way and doing an exemplary work in providing a helping hand to the needy people at this critical juncture and assured that police will continue to serve people with full commitment.

Stressing for more vigil and alertness, the DGP said infiltration attempts were being constantly made from across the border and all concerned security forces were maintaining alert at the borders to “check the nefarious designs of our neighboring country.” Earlier, officers gave a detailed briefing to the DGP about the preparation and contribution made amid COVID19 and the security situation of their respective areas and jurisdictions. Last evening, the DGP visited south Kashmir’s Anantnag district to take stock of the security scenario and preparation to contain the spreads of COVID19.

The DGP chaired meeting of senior jurisdictional officer of Anantnag and Awantipora wherein he reviewed the security situation, anti-militancy operations and COVID19 measures.