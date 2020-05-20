DGP reviews security situation, COVID19 arrangements

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday visited CRPF Srinagar sector headquarter Nishat and CRPF south Kashmir DIGs/90th Battalion Uranhall at Anantnag, to review security situation and COVID19 arrangements.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the DGP first visited the CRPF sector Headquarters Nishat where he was received by IGP, CRPF Srinagar, PK Pandey and later in the afternoon he visited 90th Bn CRPF at Uranhal Anantnag where he had interaction with senior police and CRPF officers.

Addressing the CRPF officers and personnel the DGP complimented all the police and CRPF personnel in handling different situations successfully.

He said the synergy between the forces especially CRPF and police was being hailed by the higher authorities. Other CRPF officers present at Nishat CRPF Headquarters for the meeting included DIG, CRPF north, Davinderjeet Singh, DIG CRPF south, DS Mann and Srinagar based CRPF Commandants.

The DGP appreciated the role of police and CRPF in handling the situation during an encounter at Nawakadal here.

The DGP also rewarded the CRPF Quick Action Team (QAT).While reviewing the security with senior police and CRPF officers, the DGP appreciated the joint efforts of forces in its fight against the militancy and said that the forces have to continue the peace mission with more dedication to ensure long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting at Uranhall was attended by IGP CRPF (Ops) Rajesh Kumar, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, DIG CRPF Awantipora, BS Negi, DIG SKR, Atul Goel, DIG CRPF Anantnag, DS Ambesh and other officers.