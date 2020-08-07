DGP rewards plasma donor police personnel

The Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh on Friday sanctioned Commendation Certificate Class 1 along with cash reward of Rs 5000 each in favour of six police personnel.

The police statement said that the aim of the reward is to encourage and recognize people friendly attitude and gesture of Police personnel who have donated Plasma for COVID-19 positive patients.

The cash reward has been sanctioned in favour of SgCt Nishat Ahmed and SgCt Manzoor Ahmad of DPL Anantnag, SgCt Aijaz Ahmad and Ct Iqbal Ahmed Quresh of DPL Baramulla, Ct/Operator Fayaz Ahmad Khanday, and Ct Syed Zulfikar of IRP 11, the statement read.

Police has taken an initiative in association with the Health Department in organizing plasma screening camp at Srinagar. Many police personnel who had contracted the Covid 19 infection and have recovered are voluntarily donating plasma for saving the precious lives.