DGP sanctions financial assistance for NoKs of SPOs

Jammu and Kashmir Police has started several welfare measures for police personnel, SPOs and retired policemen, Police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that continuing these welfare efforts and to provide assistance to families in need, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh , has sanctioned special relief of Rs.30 lakh in favour of NoKs of six SPOs who died during their engagement with the department.

Rs five lakh each has also been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of the six deceased SPOs Pawan Singh Pervaiz Ahmed, Bodh Raj, Prem Singh, Vijay Kumar and Muzaffar Ali Dar who expired due to illness during the course of their engagement under different PHQ orders. Pertinently, SPO Muzaffar Ali Dar was killed in a militant attack on last month at Kreeri, Baramulla.