Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 6.95 lakh relief in favour of 136 Police Personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police as a welfare measure.

According to statement, under these orders Rs five thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of 136 COVID-19 affected police personnel.

Pertinent to mention here that from June this year Rs.20.15 lakh financial assistance has been sanctioned in favour of 403 officers / Police Personnel who contracted the coronavirus infection.