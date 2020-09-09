DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship for police personnel wards

The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday sanctioned meritorious scholarships for the wards of the serving of police personnel.

According to Police spokesperson, the aim is boost the morale of wards of slain policemen, retired and serving police personnel. “Police Headquarters J&K sanctions meritorious scholarships under different welfare schemes, scholarships are sanctioned in favour of deserving meritorious wards in various categories,” the statement said.

The DGP has sanctioned rupees 8.66 lakh scholarship in favour of one hundred thirty four wards of serving police personnel who have secured 80 per cent and above marks in the annual examination of Class 12th during the Academic Session 2019-20 out of Central Police Welfare Fund.

Rs 7200/- each has been sanctioned in favour of eighty-two students who have secured more than 90 per cent marks while fifty-two students who have secured 80 per cent and above marks has been given rupees 6000/- each.