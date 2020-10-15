DGP sanctions Rs 1.07 cr relief for NoKs of police personnel

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 1.07 crore as Special Welfare Relief in favour of dependents and legal heirs of deceased police personnel.

A statement said the special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased personnel including HC Abdul Hamid Dar, SgCt Nazir Ahmad, W/Const Jabina Bano, Constable (Opr) Ashaq Hussain Ganayee and Const Umer Maqbool Ganie.

The statement said Rs six lakh has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of missing Sgct Muhammed Maqbool who was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen in 2005 from his residence and declared to be presumed dead by District Magistrate Kupwara.

It said Rs one lakh has been sanctioned in favour of Const Feroz Ahmad who was seriously injured in militant attack at Chanpora here.