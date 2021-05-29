DGP sanctions Rs 2.40 crore for families of Policemen dying in service

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday sanctioned Rs 2.40 crore as Special Welfare Relief for NoKs of Police personnel who died in service.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each had been sanctioned in favour of the dependents and legal heirs of the dead police personnel.

It said that Rs 1 lakh each had already been paid to these families for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the Police Headquarters.

The statement said that financial assistance had been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

It said that from January 2020 to May 2021, J&K Police Headquarter sanctioned Rs 56.30 crore as Special Welfare Relief in favour of NOKs of 283 dead police personnel.