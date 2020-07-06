DGP sanctions Rs 2.54 lakh for 56 wards of police personnel

The Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh sanctioned Rs 2.54 lakh in favour of 56 wards of police personnel who have excelled in sports activities at national level, state and district level.

The police in statement said that the DGP sanctioned Rs 10,000 each in favour of FaheenMushtaq, Karan Gandotra, Simran, ArifAijaz Dar, Udhyveer Singh, Rahil Sharma, Manpreet Singh and Sheikh Rumman Mohammad Inam. Rs 8,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of Raghav Singh, Ankita Rani, Razak Ahmad, Meeran Ali, VireshwarBhardwaj, Sunidhi Gupta, while Rs 7000 have been sanctioned in favour of MohdIrfan Khan.

Similarly Rs 6,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of Vikram Sharma, Tanishqua Pal Kour, Mohd Tariq, Mir Salman, PeerzadaShahid Ahmad Shah and Raghave Thakur. Rs 5,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of AarohiSaini, Yuraj Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sahil Sharma.

Besides, Rs 3,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of AryaChib, Yogesh Sharma, Vaibhavi Sharma, RakshitKohli, Yuraj Singh, Riya Rajput, HujaifaZahoor, Satyam Luthra, PrafulJasrotia and FaizanGulzar, while as Rs 2,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of Anil Sharma, Ishique Pal Kour, AbhinavAnand, RizwanRiyaz, Ka Bin Riyaz, GeetanshSmotra. In addition to this Rs 1,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of Abid Rashid Thoker, TabsumAslam, SakshiChib, Vikas Sharma, WakarAijaz Dar, Gourav, Retika Devi, AnshGandotra, MohdFarhan, KifayatYousuf, Ekta Sharma, Vansh Singh, Rajan Kumar, IrfanUlHaq, AshiqZahoor, IbrarYounis, Ishad Rashid Dar, SuhailKhursheed, Hirdayesh Sharma, ArunJasrotia and MohitChoudhary.

The amounts have been transferred to the concerned DDOs with the direction to organize felicitation ceremonies after the COVID-19 recedes / spread is stopped and government /social functions are allowed.

On this occasion, the DGP Dilbag Singh congratulated all these wards of police personnel for participating in different sports events and winning the medals.

“Our youth have abundance of potential in bringing name and fame for the country and Jammu & Kashmir,” the DGP said.