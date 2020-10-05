DGP sanctions Rs 4.50 cr welfare, ex-gratia relief

Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 4.69 crore as special welfare relief and ex-gratia relief in favour of dependents and legal heirs of 21 slain/deceased police personnel, SPOs and two CRPF personnel.

A statement said the special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of slain Police personnel, ASI Babu Ram, SgCt Fayaz Ahmad, Constable Ishfaq Ayoub and Constable Abdul Rashid.

It said special welfare relief has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of those police personnel who passed away while in service due to illness or accidents. These include SI Muhammad Ramzan; ASIs Abdul Majid and Ravi Singh, HC Ghulam Mohi-ud-din, Tilak Raj, Shabir Ahmad and Abdul Rashid, SgCt Yeshpal Singh, Parshotam Lal, Constable Skinder Majeed, Tahir Ahmad and Rajesh Singh, and Follower Abdul Rashid who expired during service due to health-related issues.

The statement said Rs 38 lakh each ex-gratia relief has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of slain HCs Anoop Singh, and HC Muhammad Amin, Constable Mehraj-ud-din.

The statement said Rs five lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of slain CRPF personnel HC/GD Kale Sunil of CRPF 182 Bn and HC/GD Kuldeep Kumar Oraon of 118 Bn CRPF.

The DGP has also sanctioned Rs five lakh out of Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs as special relief in favour of NoKs of SPO Suhail Ahmad who died during the course of his engagement in the police department.