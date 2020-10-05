Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 5, 2020, 11:57 PM

DGP sanctions Rs 4.50 cr welfare, ex-gratia relief

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 5, 2020, 11:57 PM
File Pic

Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 4.69 crore as special welfare relief and ex-gratia relief in favour of dependents and legal heirs of 21 slain/deceased police personnel, SPOs and two CRPF personnel.

A statement said the special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of slain Police personnel, ASI Babu Ram, SgCt Fayaz Ahmad, Constable Ishfaq Ayoub and Constable Abdul Rashid.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

It said special welfare relief has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of those police personnel who passed away while in service due to illness or accidents. These include SI Muhammad Ramzan; ASIs Abdul Majid and Ravi Singh, HC Ghulam Mohi-ud-din, Tilak Raj, Shabir Ahmad and Abdul Rashid, SgCt Yeshpal Singh, Parshotam Lal, Constable Skinder Majeed, Tahir Ahmad and Rajesh Singh, and Follower Abdul Rashid who expired during service due to health-related issues.

The statement said Rs 38 lakh each ex-gratia relief has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of slain HCs Anoop Singh, and HC Muhammad Amin, Constable Mehraj-ud-din.

The statement said Rs five lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of slain CRPF personnel HC/GD Kale Sunil of CRPF 182 Bn and HC/GD Kuldeep Kumar Oraon of 118 Bn CRPF.

Latest News

JK govt to recruit 1,700 doctors: Lt Governor Sinha

Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

File Photo/ GK

UGC declares 24 universities as fake; maximum from UP followed by Delhi

Representational Pic

Two hardcore criminals arrested in Jammu

The DGP has also sanctioned Rs five lakh out of Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs as special relief in favour of NoKs of SPO Suhail Ahmad who died during the course of his engagement in the police department.

Related News