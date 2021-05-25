DGP sanctions Rs 44.10 lakh relief for COVID-infected police personnel

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday sanctioned Rs 44.10 lakh as special relief in favour of 882 police personnel of who had got infected by COVID-19.

A statement of J&K Police issued here quoted the DGP as saying that since the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, J&K Police personnel had been working day in and day out in implementing the government directives to check the spread of COVID-19.

“Despite precautionary measures, many a policemen on ground are getting infected,” he said.

The statement said that to provide them some financial assistance, the DGP sanctioned the relief of Rs 44.10 lakh in favour 882 COVID-affected police personnel.

It said that the amount had been sanctioned out of Police Pariwar Fund through two different orders issued by the Police Headquarters.

The statement said that under these orders, Rs 5,000 each had been sanctioned in favour of these affected Police personnel.

It said that the move was part of the assistance provided by the Police department to personnel affected by COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.