DGP sanctions scholarship for meritorious police wards

The Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarships for the wards of the serving police personnel who have secured 80 percent or above marks in the annual examination of class 12th during the academic year 2020.

According to a statement issued here, the DGP has sanctioned rupees 9.6 lakh scholarship in favour of one hundred and forty one wards of serving police personnel, out of Central Police Welfare Fund. Rs 7200/- each has been sanctioned in favour of fifty students who have secured more than 90 per cent marks while ninety one students who have secured 80 per cent and above marks has been given rupees 6000/- each.

“The amount has been credited to the concerned DDOs for further disbursement to the meritorious wards of police personnel. Out of the sanctioned amount, Rs 6000 each have been created to IGP Armed Kashmir, SSP Kishtwar, SSP Shopian, SSP PCR Kashmir, Commandent JKAP 7th Bn. Commandant IR 20th Bn, Commandant IR 23rd Bn. and Principal SPS PTS Manigam, Rs. 2,28000 to Director Police Telecom, Rs. 13200 to DIG ARO Kashmir range, Rs. 20400 to SSP Anantnag, Rs. 12000 to SSP Pulwama, Rs. 18000 to SSP Ramban, Rs. 19200 to SSP Kulgam, Rs. 26400 to SSP Ganderbal, Rs 7200 to SSP Doda, Rs 39600 to SSP Budgam, Rs 91200 to SSP Baramulla, 19200 to SSP PD Awantipora, Rs 12000 to SSP Security Kashmir, Rs 79200 to SSP CID SB Kashmir, Rs 56400 to SSP CID CI Kashmir, Rs. 19200 to Director Home Guard Kashmir, Rs 37200 to Commandant JKAP 3rd Sec. Rs 13200 to Commandant JKAP 5th Bn. Rs. 7200 to Commandant JKAP 9th Bn, Rs 37200 to Commandant JKAP 11th Bn, Rs 7200 to Commandant JKAP 12th Bn, Rs 13200 to Commandant JKAP 13th Bn, Rs 7200 to Commandant IRP 4th Bn, Rs 12000 to Commandant IRP 6th Bn, Rs. 13200 to Commandant IRP 10th Bn, Rs 12000 each to Commandant IRP 13th Bn and Commandant IRP 21st Bn and Rs 18000 to Commandant SDRF 1st Bn,” it said.