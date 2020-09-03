Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 3, 2020, 10:46 PM

DGP sanctions special welfare relief for NoKs of deceased police personnel

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Thursday sanctioned special welfare relief of Rs.1.60 crore in favour of dependents, legal heirs of officials.

According to Police spokesperson, DGP while continuing with these welfare efforts and to provide assistance to their families has sanctioned the special welfare relief.





The statement said that Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs/legal heirs of SI Muhammad Ramzan, ASI Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, ASI Muhammad Ramzan, ASI Abdul Rashid, ASI Nazir Ahmad Sofi, ASI Ghulam Muhammad, HC Ab. Majeed, HC Zanood Hussain, HC Bilal Ahmad, HC Suresh Kumar, SgCt. Gagan Singh and SgCt. Asif Iqbal Ahmad  under different PHQ orders.

