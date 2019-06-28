DGP sanctions welfare relief for NOKs of deceased, retired personnel

Also Read | Auto Draft

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday sanctioned welfare relief for 21 retired police personnel and NOKs of seven deceased personnel. An amount of rupees 5.45 lakh has been sanctioned out of Retired Policemen Welfare Fund to cater their expenses of urgent nature, a police spokesman said in a statement.

He said that as per the order issued by PHQ welfare relief has been sanctioned for the personnel to meet the expenses like self treatment, treatment of spouse or children, liquidate of bank loan and marriage of daughters.

Rs 40,000 each has been sanctioned for treatment of four personnel suffering from life consuming diseases. Four persons have also been given welfare relief of Rs 20,000 each to meet the expenses of their daughters’ marriage or self treatment. Likewise twenty persons who are in distress have been provided a monetary solace to meet their expenses of urgent nature, the spokesman said.

He said the PHQ has been working for the welfare of retired police personnel and their families.