DGP visits Budgam

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today visited Budgam district, where he addressed a police darbar and inaugurated conference hall in District Police Office.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and was received by the district Budgam SSP Nagpure Amod Ashok.

The DGP stressed upon all officers/officials to gain public confidence, goodwill and be always compassionate and helpful to the needy people

He appreciated the officials for their commitment despite the health risk posed by the COVID-19.

Later he visited SOG Camp Budgam and addressed the officers and officials in a darbar.

SSP Budgam Nagpure Amod Ashok apprised DGP about the security scenario, law and order, crime control, community policing and anti-militancy operations in the district.