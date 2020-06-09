DGP visits CRPF hqrs, HMT factory, police housing site

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited 44 Battalion CRPF headquarters at Zainakote here.

Accompanied by SSP, Srinagar, the DGP was received by Commandant, P Shriwastva on arrival and other officers of police and CRPF.

The DGP during interaction with the officers of CRPF and police of west zone appreciated their role in handling different situations in J&K.

He said the synergy between CRPF and police has been appreciated across the nation. He said the coordination between the ground level officers at cutting edge levels in Srinagar city grid has been a key to the success.

He said police and CRPF have worked shoulder to shoulder in many situations including natural calamities. He said both the forces were on the fore front of fight against the COVID19 in J&K, along with other CAPFs.

He took a round of all the facilities of the Battalion premises, interacted with officers and complimented their good work.

The DGP later visited HMT factory area. SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal gave a briefing to the DGP about the area recently allotted to J&K Police by the government for housing needs of the police.

The DGP expressed his gratitude to Lt Governor and other authorities headed by Chief Secretary for allotment of suitable chunk of land where police would plan a housing project to meet its urgent needs.

SP Operations, Srinagar Tahir Ashraf and SP West Srinagar, Shahzad Salaria was present on occasion.

The Commandant Officer of the CRPF thanked the DGP for his visit to the Battalion for boosting the morale of the personnel.