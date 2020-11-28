DGP visits Police Hospital Srinagar, inspects workshop

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday visited Police Hospital Srinagar and Police Workshop and took stock of the functioning of these units.

He visited the Police Hospital Srinagar and inspected the under construction building of the trauma centre and stressed for early completion of the building.

Interacting with the Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Srinagar, Singh stressed for providing better healthcare to the police personnel and their families.

Earlier, while inspecting the Srinagar Police Workshop and took stock of its functioning, he stressed for increase in its capacity and capability. He emphasized upon making optimum use of the available resources to ensure maximum services to the department.

Singh inspected the vehicles modified by the workshop with additional safety features. He interacted with the Police technical team deputed at the workshop and complimented them for their efforts in improving the safety requirements for the personnel on the ground.