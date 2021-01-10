DGP visits south Kashmir, reviews NH-44 security grid

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Sunday visited south Kashmir Police districts of Anantnag and Awantipora to review the security preparedness and drills of the cordons and men deployed on the critical NH-44.

A statement of Police issued here said that the NH-44 security grid was being further enhanced to meet the challenges from the militants.

The statement said that during his visit, the DGP interacted with the policemen and CRPF personnel and complimented them for working despite the heavy snowfall and inclement weather.

Singh directed the policemen and CRPF personnel to display courteous behaviour during checking on the highway and appreciated policemen for the way they handled the cordon checking duties during COVID19 pandemic.