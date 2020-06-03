DH Ganderbal without blood bank, patients suffer

The District Hospital here is without a blood bank since its establishment, which is hitting the patient care, an official said.

The official said the hospital is forced to refer the patients which need immediate blood transfusion to Srinagar hospitals in absence of the facility.

A local, Bilal Wani said setting up the blood bank facility at the hospital was need of the hour.

He said in emergency cases like accidents, the patients often need blood. “Hundreds of youth of Ganderbal are ready to donate blood, but authorities are unmoved to set-up blood bank at the hospital,” said Wani.

Another local, SofiImtiyaz said they have launched a social media campaign to demand blood bank in the hospital.

Civil society Ganderbal and Kangan have also raised concern over the non-availability of the blood bank at the hospital.

Chief Medical Officer, Ganderbal, DrMehraj Ahmed Sofi said although a full-fledged blood bank has been established at the hospital, there was some delay in completion of registration formalities to make it functional.

“We are awaiting the authorities from Drug Controller Department to inspect the facility and approve running the facility,” he said.