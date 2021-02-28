Dhaba owner's son dies days after being shot

The son of the owner of popular eatery Krishna Dhaba, who was shot at by militants on February 17, died at a hospital here Sunday, officials said.

Akash Mehra was undergoing treatment at the SMHS Hospital for the past 10 days. Mehra succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday, the officials said.

He was shot at by militants from a close range and critically wounded, the Police had said. The Muslim Janbaz Force, an outfit active in the early 1990s, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Krishna Dhaba, famous for serving vegetarian food, is located in a high-security area of the city. Several high-profile installations like the office of UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir chief justice are located within 200 metres of the food joint. Police arrested three persons allegedly owing allegiance to a shadow outfit of the Lashkar-e-Toiba for their involvement in the attack.