Dharmarth Trust offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani Mandir

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, J&K Dharmarth Trust Saturday celebrated the Kheer Bhawani mela as a low-key affair while observing prescribed advisories and guidelines.

A statement said owing to the lockdown the Trust had cancelled the annual mela in compliance to guidelines issued by the central and local dispensations to combat COVID19 contagion.

“Amid the prevailing grim situation, the priests also offered special prayers to get rid of this lethal virus and seeking good health and welfare of entire mankind,” said the statement.

It said Dr Karan Singh, Chairman Trustee, of the Trust extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Zeshta Ashtami to the people of J&K in general and Kashmiri Pandits in particular. He prayed for peace, prosperity of people.

The annual festival falls on Zeshta Ashtami every year after night long prayers by the devotees invoking the blessings of Mata Ragnya Devi. The devotees observe fast on this particular day and assemble at the temple in huge numbers.

Situated amidst Chinar trees in Tullamulla, 24 km from Srinagar, thousands of devotees visit the revered temple every year, to celebrate the holiest religious festival of the Kashmiri Pandit community.