Dhoni joins Army in south Kashmir on 2-week stint

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, joined Army troops in south Kashmir region on Wednesday to carry out patrolling, guard duties and similar responsibilities just like other soldiers.

The former Indian cricket team captain will be staying with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) till August 15 and under take duties with the troops, Army officials said.

“Lt Col Dhoni arrived here today and has joined his unit,” one of the officials said.

The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force. The 38-year-old World Cup winning captain’s two-week stint with his unit was approved by the Army headquarters last week on Dhoni’s request.

He was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011. He is also a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps.

The wicket-keeper-batsman has been conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third highest civilian award, by President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.