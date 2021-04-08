DHSK disengages contractual employees hired in wake of COVID-19 outbreak last year

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) Thursday disengaged the contractual appointees, who were hired by the department last year in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

News agency KNO while quoting a circular by Director Health Services Kashmir, reported that all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Medical Superintendents and other territorial offices have been directed to ensure that no contractual employee is working in their respective districts from April 1.

It said that the staffers engaged in view of the situation arisen due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic under different orders purely in pursuance to government order No.347-(K) HME of 2020 dated: 28.03.2020 shall be deemed to have been disengaged from their contractual appointments and from thier respective place of postings forthwith as the tenure of one year stands expired on 31.03.2021 till further orders are received from the higher authorities.

“In the event of non-compliance of instructions, the concerned CMO/Medical Superintendent and other Territorial Offices will be responsible for litigation(s), if any, held thereafter,” the circular added.