Dialogue only route to South Asia peace: Mehbooba

File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said dialogue was the only route to peace in South Asia

Talking to reporters after addressing a public rally in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, she said, “Dialogue on Kashmir is the only route to peace in South Asia and without involvement of Kashmiris, India and Pakistan can’t negotiate peace.”

On the silence of Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) over an Enforcement Directorate’s notice to her, Mehbooba said, “PAGD has been formed for a bigger cause but not for statements.”

She said India and Pakistan would have to continue dialogue over Kashmir issue.

On the resignation spree in PDP for the past two years, she said, “PDP is a party which does not compromise on its agenda on Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, the PDP president visited the family members of the son of Krishna Dhaba owner Akash Mehra who was shot dead by militants in Srinagar last month.

