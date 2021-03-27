DIC B'poraorganises Media Workshop for Journalists

The District Information Centre (DIC) Bandipora today organised a daylong Media Workshop for journalists at Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, DrOwais Ahmad inaugurated the workshop. Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad and District Information Officer JahangeerAkhoon besides other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

During the event, resource persons, DrFowziaAfaq and Mohammad Mudasir Shah shared their views about various topics including Development journalism, new media, ethics and fake news.

Terming media as a fourth pillar of democracy, the DC said that media has a great role in dissemination of information regarding various sectors of the government to the people, including centre and state level schemes.

He hailed the media fraternity of the district for playing a positive role in highlighting the developmental activities of the administration. He urged upon them to maintain coordination and bridge the gap between people and administration.

While speaking on the occasion, the Joint Director Planning reiterated the role of developmental journalism in real transformation of the district.

He stated that Bandipora, owing to its remoteness, pose great developmental challenges and therefore the need of the hour is to hold more such workshops, to strengthen ties of Administration and Media partners to expand outreach, coverage benefits of central and UT run schemes.

He further stated that media partners can help best in IEC, impact Evaluations of schemes, feedback for midterm reappraisals etc.

The District Information Officer (DIO) Bandipora, said that the District Information Centre is an interface between District administration, media and people at large.

He said the responsibility of the department is not only to project, highlight and disseminate the activities of the Government through print, electronic media and new media but also to assist the media persons in day to day coverage besides arranging such workshops for capacity building.

DrFowziaAfaq- while delivering her lecture stressed on the greater focus on development journalism in the district. She said the Development Journalism pays sustained attention to the coverage of events dealing with the improvement of the life of people especially education, health and other parameters that help in improving the living standard of the people.

She said with respect to the advancement of print and electronic media, a social obligation of creating awareness among people about various development endeavors at national, regional and local levels is necessary. The media is required to play a decisive role in the process of development in a pluralistic society like India.

Life Skill Trainer Mohammad Mudasir Shah talked about the use of technology in new media and its impact on the profession, need of innovations and creativity in Media Management besides deliberating on leadership skills, integrity, decision making, commitments and innovations to reach up to audience, Use of social media besides storytelling as an art and personality development.