UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 12:05 AM

Didn't leave when we made them ministers: Mehbooba takes dig at leaders quitting PDP

UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 12:05 AM
Mehbooba Mufti talking to reporters at party headquarters in Srinagar on Wednesday. [Screengrab]
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said that the leaders who quit her party in the recent past were the same who once preferred the PDP where they used to be ministers, MLAs and even Members of Parliament.

Mehbooba said that the leaders who had quit the party would be able to explain better “whether they left out of somebody’s pressure or due to something else”. “How can I answer this question? Ask those who left. They didn’t leave when we made them ministers, MLAs and even Rajya Sabha members. I don’t know whether they are leaving out of somebody’s pressure or something else,” Mehbooba told reporters at her Gupkar residence.

